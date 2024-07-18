New MP reveals his wife had twins in first week of the General Election campaign

A recently elected MP has joked that new-born babies and an election is “not a combination he would recommend” after he revealed his wife gave birth to twins during the first week of the General Election campaign.

Labour’s Joe Powell said his children will “have a great story to tell when they’re older” as he made his maiden speech in the Commons.

Other MPs also used their first contributions in Parliament to reveal personal stories, with Labour MP Lee Pitcher sharing his experience of homelessness when he was 14 years old, something he said he hopes “will never happen to a child again”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Powell, the new MP for Kensington and Bayswater, said: “I doubt for any of us the last seven weeks have been easy, I know many honourable members will still be catching up on their sleep after the campaign trail.

“Having our twins born in the first week of the General Election campaign took things to another level.

“If timing is everything in politics then this is certainly not a combination I would recommend anyone repeating, but they will obviously have a great story to tell when they’re older.”

Earlier in the session, Mr Pitcher, the MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, made an emotional first contribution as he detailed the moment his “life changed” when he, his mother and his sister became homeless.

Describing his first day as an MP, he said: “I recalled the young 14-year-old, in his first year of his GCSEs, who had slept on a double mattress on the floor, alone, with just his mum and his sister.

“A little lad who had nothing left to his name and was regularly bullied at school for the length of his trousers.

“I can tell you, there is nothing more stark, more devastating and actually more heartbreaking than seeing your mum’s face, a very proud lady who with a primary focus in life to look after her babies, found herself working tirelessly but still lost the home that we lived in.

“Now those times were rough, but I was so fortunate to have the very best and most inspiring women role models around me.

“My mum and my sister, who showed me that strength of character, resilience, and the importance of kindness, regardless of the situation, is what will carry you through.

“And at that time, what we had were many friends and families in the community, who rallied around us to give us support, give us a roof over our heads.

“And that told me that there were people out there who cared, people out there who would give you hope. And it’s hope that we need.

“That experience absolutely changed my life, and set a direction of travel for me to work hard, to do well, and to never ever want to see anyone in that same position again.

“And here I am today, July 18, on my 47th birthday, standing in the shadows of the greats, in this country that I love with every being, given the chance to make sure that I deliver that promise to myself and to my constituents, that that will never happen to a child again.”

Another new Labour MP, Deirdre Costigan, took the opportunity to thank the NHS in her maiden speech, stating that she would not be alive today without it.

The MP for Ealing Southall said she had suffered a stroke 10 years ago, whilst at a Labour Party conference.

She added: “I’m not sure I would be here today, if it wasn’t for our NHS, and we must again make sure that it’s the best health service in the world.”