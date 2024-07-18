Met Police investigate if bodies found in Sweden are missing Londoners

The Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the discovery of two bodies in a burned out car in Sweden is related to the disappearance of two Londoners earlier this week.

Juan Cifuentes, 33, and Farooq Abdulrazak, 37, from north London, were reported missing by family members after they failed to return home from a business trip to Scandinavia.

Their families issued a plea for information, with fears they are the two people whose bodies were found in a car in an industrial area of Malmo on Sunday.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Met Police confirmed: “We continue to liaise with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to establish if the deaths of two men in Malmo, Sweden, are related to two men reported missing in north London on Monday July 15.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office also confirmed it was involved in the case.

A spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men reported missing in Sweden and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Swedish police have said they are working to identify the bodies but tributes have already been paid to Mr Cifuentes, whose sister has reportedly said he is likely to be one of the deceased people.

Welwyn Garden City FC paid tribute to Mr Cifuentes, who used to play for the team, calling him a “great person”.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesperson said: “Everyone at the club is saddened and shocked by the news yesterday of the passing of Juan Cifuentes.

“Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person.

“We send our condolences to all his family, friends and ex-teammates. RIP Juan.”

Laura Cifuentes, the sister of Mr Cifuentes, told The Sun newspaper on Wednesday that there’s “probably (a) 99% chance” that the bodies are her brother and Mr Abdulrazak.

But she said: “There’s no confirmation. There’s no confirmation that they’ve been shot. The bodies are still being identified.

“They were meant to return home and it was meant to be a short business trip.”

The men reportedly ran a travel company, Empire Holidays.

A post on a Facebook page for Empire Holidays on Thursday read: “It is very difficult to say this, but it is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the owner of Empire Holidays (Farooq) has sadly passed away.”

It added: “Please keep Farooq & Juan in your duas and may they reach the highest level of Jannah. Ameen.”

The post assured customers that any holidays booked through the company were still active and would go ahead.

Swedish police said the victims were shot on Sunday, with the Toyota Rav4 set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport, in Denmark, by a British citizen before the driver and the passenger travelled across the border into Sweden and to Malmo.

A Swedish police spokesman told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “The two people who were found dead in a burned out car on Sunday afternoon have not yet been identified.

“The bodies are being examined by forensic medicine. The incident is currently being investigated as a murder.

“Several witnesses have been interviewed and the police are interested in further observations and tips. If you have information that could be of interest to the police, call +46 77-114 14 00.”