King pays tribute to Gareth Southgate as he attends EPC reception

The King has said he “feels sorry” for Gareth Southgate as he commended the former England manager for doing a “brilliant job”.

Charles made the comments to Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, as he greeted European leaders at a drinks reception at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire.

Ms Rayner could be overheard telling Charles that England’s loss in the final was “agonising”.

The King agreed, adding: “I know, I feel so sorry for the manager.

“They always get the blame, but in fact he actually did a brilliant job.”

The King shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Hollie Adams/PA)

Southgate resigned as England manager on Tuesday, two days after the team lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The reception took place in the lavishly decorated Long Library at Blenheim Palace, overlooking a fountain and immaculate gardens glistening in the July sun.

Charles was greeted by the Prime Minister as he emerged from a blue Audi, who led him up a set of stairs to the room where top European leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz chatted as they awaited Charles’ arrival.

The King was led around the room by Philip Barton, the permanent under-secretary of state for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mr Macron, the French president, was one of the first leaders to greet the King, saying “Thank you for the reception” as the pair shook hands.

The King with President of France Emmanuel Macron (Hollie Adams/PA)

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Sir Keir Starmer stood behind Charles as he greeted Mr Macron.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, was also in attendance.

Charles went on to greet Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, Mr Scholz, the German Chancellor and Volodymyr Zelensky, who was dressed in a military-style fleece, thanked the King for “everything”.

Charles shook hands with Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, who did not mingle with the western European leaders present at the reception.

Before leaving the room, Charles greeted Irish Taoiseach, Simon Harris, who spent the night at Chequers following a dinner with Sir Keir.

Charles had a private audience with Sir Keir and a separate one with Mr Zelensky following reception.

The audience with the Prime Minister is the second weekly one between the pair and would usually take place at Buckingham Palace after Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The first was held last week at Clarence House after the Prince’s Trust event on Friday, also a different time and location due to the Prime Minister’s return from a Nato summit.