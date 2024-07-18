Jay Slater’s mother thanks supporters as she plans son’s ‘send-off’

The mother of British teenager Jay Slater has vowed to give her son “the send-off he deserves”.

In a statement issued through a GoFundMe page, Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan thanked people for their support and encouraged them to donate to help with the funeral costs and repatriating his body.

Earlier this week, a Spanish court confirmed that Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had died in Tenerife and said his multiple injuries were consistent with a fall in a rocky area.

Posting on the GoFundMe page, which was set up to fund the search for Mr Slater, Ms Duncan said: “Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found.

“We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support.”

Vehicles of the Guardia Civil during the search for Jay Slater (James Manning/PA)

She added: “We are working with agencies to arrange Jay’s repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

“We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”

A spokesman for the court said the post-mortem examination report determined that the injuries Mr Slater sustained were consistent with an accidental fall.

The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of the body with the use of fingerprint technology after the remains were found near the village of Masca in Tenerife on Monday.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.