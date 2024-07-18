Government urged to deliver net zero action to lower bills and help communities

The cost of inaction on net zero is clear, industry has warned as it urged the Government to take immediate steps to deliver on recommendations from its climate advisers.

The Climate Change Committee’s annual report on the UK’s progress on cutting emissions warned rapid progress is needed to make up “lost ground” in decarbonising the economy.

It set out steps that should be a priority for the new Government, including making electricity cheaper to boost uptake of heat pumps, and reversing green policy rollbacks under the Conservatives.

Industry body Energy UK’s deputy chief executive, Dhara Vyas, said the committee’s report should act as a wake-up call to policymakers.

“From offshore wind to heat pump installation, the UK isn’t moving fast enough to ensure we reach our carbon budget targets.

“The cost of inaction is clear. The Government spent over £40 billion supporting households during the energy crisis. It proved to be essential but could have been avoided if we’d moved faster on building clean homegrown energy sources and improving the energy efficiency of homes and businesses.”

She said there is “no time to waste” when it comes to big decisions such as increasing the budget for the next offshore wind auctions, or rebalancing policy costs to incentivise the electrification of heat.

Tania Kumar, net zero director for business group the CBI, said the report shows that achieving the UK’s 2030 emissions-cutting target is at “serious risk”.

“Accelerating the decarbonisation of homes and commercial buildings, deployment of electric vehicles and implementation of nature-based solutions is now essential if we’re to get the UK back on track and meet our climate commitments,” she said.

She welcomed the new Government’s commitments to streamlining planning processes, reversing the ban on onshore wind, and promoting a more joined-up approach to infrastructure development – but warned that early momentum must be sustained.

Martin McTague, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), warned there can be no transition to net zero without the inclusion of small firms, and called for action to remove the barriers they face to decarbonisation.

These include installing enough electric vehicle charging points so more businesses can make the switch to an electric car, van or lorry, and helping self-employed people to retrain to take advantage of the skills shortages in sectors vital to net zero.

Joshua Emden, from left-leaning think tank IPPR, said the report confirms that the previous government’s failures meant the UK is falling behind, but said the new Government is acting quickly to course-correct.

“There is a long way to go but, most importantly, the new Government recognises all the evidence showing decarbonisation is one of the best ways to lower energy bills, improve energy security and create jobs, rather than misinforming the public about the costs and using it as a spurious pretext for delaying urgent action,” he said.

Hirra Khan Adeogun, co-director of climate charity Possible, also said the new Government has got off to a promising start.

But she warned: “We need to see them go further and faster – whether that’s building a reuse and repair economy, tackling the traffic that’s choking our cities, or taking real action on the excess emissions of frequent flying and private jets.”

She added: “The public still supports strong climate action, there is still time to act, and good climate policy can build a better Britain with cheaper bills, cleaner air and closer communities.”

Jess Ralston, head of energy at green think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) urged the new Government to learn lessons from its predecessors “missteps”.

She called for ministers to ensure big boiler manufacturers do not stand in the way of progress on clean heat and to introduce minimum energy efficiency standards for private rented homes.

Her colleague, Tom Lancaster, head of land food and farming at ECIU, also warned that much more is needed in areas such as woodland creation and peatland restoration, which are popular measures that can clean up rivers, restore nature and slow flood waters as well as store carbon.

And Greenpeace UK’s director of policy, Dr Doug Parr, said the new Government has “grasped the UK’s net zero baton from a position of weakness, but this report provides a clear path to victory”, adding that Labour has a clear public mandate for its green policies.

“The next few years must see sweeping changes to our energy grid, transport system, farms and much more besides.

“The Government must now deliver while ensuring this is a fair transition that does not deepen inequalities and leave people and communities behind,” he urged.