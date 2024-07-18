Footballer Marcus Rashford banned from driving for motorway speeding

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been banned from driving for six months after admitting speeding, court officials have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the M60 in Manchester on December 12 last year in his Rolls-Royce.

An official of HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) confirmed the England striker had been disqualified for six months, fined £1,666, and ordered to pay £120 court costs and £66 surcharge.

The M60 ring-road motorway around Manchester (Dave Thompson/PA)

The speed Rashford was travelling at was not available on the court record.

Court records show he had previously admitted the offence under the Single Justice Procedure.

According to The Sun newspaper, the footballer appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court via videolink.

Rashford was not included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad after enduring a difficult season, scoring just eight times for United in all competitions.

Awarded an MBE in 2021 for his charity work, Rashford recently said he is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”.

He thanked fans for their support, telling his seven million followers on X, formerly Twitter, he would be coming off social media to “rest and reset”.

The speeding incident came three months after he was left unhurt following a car crash in September last year.

Manchester United players had returned to their Carrington training base on the team bus following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After collecting their own cars and setting off for home, Rashford – in one of his £700,000 Rolls-Royce cars – was involved in a collision with another car.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

Rashford owns several Rolls-Royce cars, including a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a Cullinan Blue Shadow.

He also reportedly owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Mr Rashford’s representatives have been contacted for comment.