Dyson unveils first dedicated high-end headphones

British technology firm Dyson has unveiled its first dedicated pair of noise cancelling headphones, as the company confirmed it was moving into audio products for the long term.

The Dyson OnTrac will go on sale on August 1 for £500.

The headphones will come with up to 55 hours of battery life on a single charge, Dyson said, and will be available in a range of colours, with the outer caps and ear cushions fully customisable.

The UK-founded tech giant previously developed headphones as part of its Dyson Zone headset, first announced in 2022, which combined headphones with a personal air purifying facemask, but the OnTrac are the firm’s first dedicated high-end headphones, designed to take on audio giants such as Sony and Bose.

The company’s range of products has expanded over the years from vacuum cleaners to also include air purifying and treatment devices, as well as a wide range of beauty products.

Alongside the new headphones, Dyson said it was committing to a wider investment in audio technology, saying it would invest £250 million over the next three years.

Jake Dyson, the firm’s chief engineer, said: “Dyson’s audio engineering mission is to preserve the integrity of the artist’s sound wave, free from interference.

“We also wanted to create a set of headphones that people would cherish, be excited by, and be proud of.

“With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we’ve mastered sound physics.

“By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we’ve applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac headphones.

“Our first, over-ear, audio only headphones deliver best-in-class ANC (active noise cancelling), exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort through unique materials, design and customisation.”