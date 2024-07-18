Charity urges those struggling with gambling following Euros to seek support

A charity is urging anyone struggling with gambling following the Euros to reach out for support after registering a 10% increase in calls on the 2021 football tournament.

GamCare, which operates the National Gambling Helpline, said it was concerned that people could turn their attention to other forms of gambling now that the tournament has finished.

The helpline also saw an increase in calls and online chats in the days after England games throughout the Euros, with the largest spike in calls following England’s second-round game against Slovakia.

The charity said it was particularly concerned about young adults who may have placed a bet for the first time during the Euros, or increased their betting patterns, and who may now look towards other gambling activities such as online casino games.

A YouGov survey of 5,000 adults earlier this year for GamCare found that young adults aged between 16 and 24 who have bet in the past 12 months are more likely to experience negative impacts compared with older age groups.

It found that 25% of this age group who gambled in the past year experienced mental health issues including stress and anxiety – significantly higher than the 14% of 25 to 34-year-olds, 11% of 35 to 44-year-olds, and 8% of 45 to 54-year-olds.

One quarter (26%) of 16 to 24-year-olds who gambled in the last year believe they may have had a problem with gambling.

Matt Burgiss, who has experienced gambling addiction and now works at GamCare, said: “With more people likely having increased their gambling over the Euros, there is a real risk people might now turn to other forms of gambling, such as online casino games, now that the football has finished.

“My own gambling started with football bets when I was a teenager, which seemed harmless at first but quickly escalated into an online addiction where I was playing a variety of casino-style games of which I had no real knowledge. It nearly cost me my life.”

“Having been through it myself, I know how hard it can feel to reach out for help, but seeking help and making positive changes has transformed my life for the better.

“Our advisers are here 24/7 to listen and support you, whether it’s free tools through our TalkBanStop partnership to stop gambling online, or support from a trained practitioner.”

The National Gambling Helpline provides confidential advice and support for anyone affected by gambling problems on 0808 8020 133.