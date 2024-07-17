Psychologists tell parole hearing of killer’s ‘shame about monstrous past’

Psychologists have told of a killer’s enduring “shame” about his “monstrous” past as they recommended his release from prison during his fifth parole hearing.

Steven Ling, a farm worker, was jailed for life in December 1998 after stabbing 29-year-old Joanne Tulip 60 times during sex, in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day a year earlier.

A charge of rape was left on file.

The psychologists’ recommendations for release were made on the second day of Ling’s public parole hearing after events on the first day of proceedings were branded a “farce” by Ms Tulip’s mother.

Joanne Tulip was murdered on Christmas Day 1997 (Handout/PA)

Doreen Soulsby said she felt there was a lack of consideration for victims’ families after the panel chair announced that Ling’s evidence would be heard in private.

On Wednesday, two psychologists were asked about Ling’s anxiety and stress around giving evidence in public.

Psychologist B, instructed by the prisoner, said Ling’s concerns were around the “exposure of every detail of his past life”.

Questioned on whether Ling would be able to handle media scrutiny were he to be released from prison, she said: “There is no doubt there is a very difficult month to six weeks in the community but the intrusion is not about having to give a very, very detailed account of all the monstrous things he has done in the past.”

Psychologist A, instructed by the prison, said: “Shame has been an ongoing factor which will never disappear for him.”

Both witnesses recommended Ling’s release from prison on a risk management plan.

Psychologist A said she believes the risk Ling poses is “not imminent” and is “manageable in the community”, adding: “I believe that now means his risk is at a level where he does not need to be kept in prison anymore.”

Psychologist B told the panel: “I believe he meets the test for release and no longer needs to be detained for the protection of the public.”

Asked about Ling being graded as a “high risk of serious harm”, psychologist A said: “My understanding of risk of serious harm is about the level of harm he could inflict were he to reoffend, that is always potentially going to be high.

“I have also looked at likelihood and imminence which I believe to be low.”

The panel heard that a past risk assessment identified a number of factors that led to him attacking Ms Tulip which included preoccupation with sex, sexual interest in indecent exposure, capacity to use force to secure sexual gratification, entitlement towards sex and a negative attitude towards women.

The assessment also identified issues in Ling’s own self-worth and self-esteem.

Speaking to the risk factors identified, both psychologists agreed that there was no evidence of an enduring interest in inflicting violence to achieve sexual gratification.

Psychologist B said: “I think what we have is a much clearer history of something which I think is difficult to explain but often encountered which is a fantasy that coercion will quickly move into seduction.”

She referenced evidence heard on Tuesday that Ling’s motivation behind exposing himself was a fantasy that it would lead to a consensual sexual act.

“He is aroused by the shock on the victim’s face around indecent exposure and then what people tend to talk about is that somehow the woman will admire, or be seduced, or want to go out with them, or want to have sex with them,” she added.

“I’m not denying that there is an aggressive quality to the entitled attitude he had to women,” she continued.

“There is no doubt he has got an entitlement frame of mind – I could have her – but it is still associated, despite the coercive, aggressive start, it is associated with that somehow leading to consensual encounters.”

Psychologist A added: “There was also some desire to get some sort of revenge and humiliation and make women feel bad at the same time. He has been quite open about that.”

They spoke about Ling’s childhood experiences, labelling him as a “loner” who started to rely on sex to feel better while also developing a negative attitude towards women which led to “harmful sexual fantasies towards women”.

Both witnesses agreed risk factors have been addressed, saying that Ling has built “insight and awareness” into his offending and that he has chosen abstinence.

Asked if he appreciated the “gravity” of his offending on Ms Tulip and her loved ones, psychologist A said it is something he discusses quite regularly which can be “helpful” in deterring him from straying into unhealthy thoughts.

Psychologist B said: “He will refer to himself as a monster when talking to me.

“He has talked about the struggle to come to terms with the person he was that night, leading up to it as well.

“I agree that I think it helps occasionally to revisit the enormity of the index offence to avoid complacency.”

Questioned on why Ling used so much violence in his offending in 1997, psychologist B said: “There was both a panic, a desire to get away with the crime, and there was a kind of rage that erupted that was about her, about women, about his life, about himself and he absolutely lost control.”

Psychologist A added: “I think the areas of risk that we do understand well in regards to attitude towards women, a desire for revenge and humiliation, the sex and rape fantasies … those factors combined with that extreme emotional reaction, linked to the triggers that we have discussed just now, give an explanation for that behaviour.”

The parole hearing continues.