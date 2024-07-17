PM warns against ‘snake oil charm of populism’ as Labour’s agenda will take time

Sir Keir Starmer warned against “the snake oil charm of populism” as he sought to set the tone for Labour’s agenda over the coming Parliament in the King’s Speech.

The Prime Minister, who has spoken of wanting to turn the page on years of political rancour with his new administration, said the “fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era”.

After a divisive election campaign, he suggested that only delivering “real change” can “begin to restore people’s faith” in democratic institutions.

In his introduction to the Government’s programme on Wednesday, he said “the era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over”.

“The challenges we face require determined, patient work and serious solutions, rather than the temptation of the easy answer,” Sir Keir said.

“The snake oil charm of populism may sound seductive but it drives us into the dead end of further division and greater disappointment.

“My government will always put this country first. Governments can make or break people’s lives, as well as the life of a nation, and we will wear that responsibility with the seriousness it deserves.”

His underlying message is that significant change will take time to deliver as Labour seeks to prioritise stability over quick-fix solutions that fail to properly solve Britain’s woes.

Labour has resisted making promises in some areas where it believes a better economic picture is needed before funding commitments are made – such as setting out a timeline to reach a defence spending target of 2.5% of GDP.

The King’s Speech is in keeping with that approach, containing no surprise policy announcements or promises but instead echoing the policy pledges the party made in its election manifesto.

However, there are some controversial plans in the 40 pieces of proposed legislation included in the programme.

The Tories have suggested the Government is downplaying the scope of its proposed Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which would rip up red tape as part of efforts to deliver 1.5 million new homes.

Shadow Commons leader Chris Philp told Times Radio: “There are some areas of serious concern, ripping up the green belt and disempowering local authorities, a principle amongst those concerns.”

The Government has said it will “only act in legislation where it can confirm that the steps we are taking will deliver positive environmental outcomes”.

Other Bills announced include plans to: remove the right of almost 100 remaining hereditary peers to sit and vote in the Lords; ban so-called no-fault evictions; ban zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire practices; and strengthen neighbourhood policing.