Man accused over suspension bridge bodies to face double murder trial in spring

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge faces trial next spring.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, between July 8 and 10 in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old defendant, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Appearing by video link from Belmarsh prison, the Colombian national wore a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his identity with the help of a Spanish interpreter in court.

Both prosecutor Teresa Hay and defence barrister Edward Hetherington also appeared in court by video link.

Judge Lucraft said a plea hearing would take place on October 2 and set a provisional three-week trial for April 14 next year.

He said the trial date was the “earliest available date in London”.

The Recorder of London added: “So far as counsel are concerned the question of whether the case is tried by me or a High Court judge is something that will be considered. It is likely the plea and trial preparation hearing is one that I will conduct.”

The remains of two men were found in two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defendant was remanded into custody to await his next hearing.

An investigation was launched after human remains were found in two suitcases which were seen being left near Clifton Suspension Bridge shortly before midnight last Wednesday.

Information on the suitcases linked them to an address in Scotts Road in London.

Police executed a search warrant at that property and found further remains last Friday.

Following a high-profile manhunt, the defendant was arrested at 2.15am on Saturday at Bristol Temple Meads train station.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police.

Both victims were said to have known Mosquera and he had been staying with them at their Scotts Road address for a short period of time.

Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

They had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at the Scotts Road flat.

Evidence in the investigation so far has not pointed to a homophobic motive, Scotland Yard has said, but it has been classified as a hate crime under national guidelines.