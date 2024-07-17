Labour revives plans to phase out smoking with Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Labour has revived plans to phase out smoking and impose restrictions on the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

The move, which has the backing of scores of health campaigners and charities, was introduced by the last Conservative government but was shelved after the election was called.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill progressively increases the age at which people can buy tobacco so that future generations will never legally be able to do so.

It prevents anyone born after January 1 2009, from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The Bill also paves the way for reforms to vaping sales and their branding to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Flavours such as bubble gum and candy floss could also face curbs as research shows children prefer them to other flavours such as menthol.

Also included in the Bill are restrictions on the packaging and display of other products, such as tobacco pouches, that can draw children into smoking.

The King’s Speech sets out how the “Bill will provide ministers with powers to regulate the flavours, packaging and display of vapes and other nicotine products.”

Trading Standards officials will also be given more powers to fine retailers who sell vapes and tobacco to under-18s.

Smoking is the single biggest cause of cancer in the world and is linked to at least 16 types of the disease, including lung, bladder and pancreatic cancer.

Chief medical officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said: “A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths long into the future.

“Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirth, asthma in children, cancer, strokes, heart attacks and dementia.

“Most smokers wish they had never started. Secondhand smoke causes harm, including to vulnerable people.

“The Bill to create a smoke-free country in the King’s Speech would be a major step forward in public health.”

The King’s Speech also set out how the Government will restrict the advertising of junk food to children and the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks.