Fight against price rises sees UK inflation hold steady in June

UK inflation held steady in June as price rises across the county stayed at the Bank of England’s target level for the second month running, according to official figures.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation remained unchanged at 2% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It follows nearly three years of above-target inflation with households squeezed by soaring food and energy prices.

ONS chief executive Grant Fitzner said: “The inflation rate was unchanged in June. Hotel prices rose strongly, while second-hand car costs fell but by less than this time last year.

“However, these were offset by falling clothing prices, with widespread sales driving down their cost.

“Meanwhile, the cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories fell on the month, though factory gate prices remain above where they were a year ago.”