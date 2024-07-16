TUV leader Allister to support Reform UK on issues the parties agree on

TUV leader Jim Allister is to support Reform UK in Parliament on the issues that formed the basis of the two parties’ General Election alliance.

Mr Allister said that under the arrangement, he will continue to be a TUV MP in the House of Commons and will be entitled to the speaking rights afforded to party leaders.

The newly-elected North Antrim MP outlined his intention to only follow the Reform whip on certain specific issues as he formally unveiled party colleague Timothy Gaston as his co-opted successor as an Assembly member at Stormont.

The TUV and Reform UK signed a memorandum of understanding in March that saw them campaigning on a joint platform in the General Election.

The pact outlined a number of agreed positions, including on taxation, immigration policy and the removal of post-Brexit economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Jim Allister defeated Ian Paisley in the North Antrim election race (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Allister told reporters at Stormont on Tuesday that he would support Reform UK on those issues in the Commons.

“In terms of the parliamentary situation, the answer going forward is found in the memorandum of understanding that my party entered with Reform at our party conference back in March,” he said.

“That not only bound us to the mutual defence of certain principles and stands, it also included within that an indication that any MPs elected would pursue a common whip in pursuit of those unifying issues. Therefore, I would anticipate that being fulfilled insofar as the issues that were identified within the memorandum of understanding are concerned.

“So, the way it would work would be something like this: I would anticipate taking the Reform whip on those agreed issues, but I will continue as the TUV Member of Parliament for North Antrim.

“I would continue to be the TUV MP and leader in the House of Commons, so the two will work in tandem.”

The TUV/Reform UK electoral alliance was thrown into confusion during the campaign when Nigel Farage, shortly after taking over the Reform leadership, declared his personal backing for two DUP candidates in the election, including Ian Paisley who was running against Mr Allister in North Antrim.

Despite that episode, Mr Allister defeated Mr Paisley in the shock result of the election in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gaston was a Mid and East Antrim councillor and previously served as deputy mayor for the council region.

“Timothy is no stranger to the rough and tumble of politics,” said Mr Allister.

“He has been a councillor for 11 years – first at Ballymena Borough Council and then in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council where he has been the scourge of squander and the scourge of mismanagement.

“Therefore, he has had a long and effective apprenticeship in terms of facing down the scourge and mismanagement of this place (Stormont), which will even excel that of the councils. So I wish to wish him well.

“I leave this place with mixed feelings, but honoured by the people of North Antrim to be sent to represent them in the mother of parliaments, where I will seek to do that as I sought to represent them here.”

Timothy Gaston said he would not shy away from asking hard questions at Stormont (David Young/PA)

Mr Gaston said people should expect “much more of the same” when he takes on Mr Allister’s role in the Assembly.

“I certainly will not be found wanting in asking the hard questions,” he said.

“The hard work will continue on that and I will not shy away from asking the hard questions and challenging those of squander, challenging those that have let down unionism, and there’ll be much more of the same.”

The election results necessitated four co-options at Stormont to replace departing MPs.

In Lagan Valley, Alliance councillor Michelle Guy was selected to replace Sorcha Eastwood.

In North Antrim, UUP councillor Colin Crawford was chosen to replace Robin Swann who was elected as MP in South Antrim, while independent unionist MP for North Down Alex Easton selected DUP councillor Peter Martin for his Assembly seat.

Mr Allister said he was “surprised and disappointed” by Mr Easton’s decision to select a DUP representative to take his seat.

The TUV and DUP had jointly given their backing to Mr Easton in the campaign.

“I was surprised and disappointed, because Mr Easton had given myself and Ben Habib (former Reform deputy leader) a very clear undertaking that any successor would be an independent and it turns out not to be so,” said Mr Allister on Tuesday.

“I think it’s for Mr Easton to explain why he departed from that undertaking and whether he had given any contrary undertaking to others, of which this may have been the manifestation. I think it is for Mr Easton to explain all that.”

Mr Allister said he would be “very wary” about backing Mr Easton in any future election.

On Monday, Mr Habib said a wider parliamentary alignment of unionist representatives from Northern Ireland with Reform UK MPs would deliver a “really big positive” for the union.

Mr Habib said a backbench alliance comprising Reform’s five MPs, Mr Allister, the five DUP MPs, the UUP’s Mr Swann and independent Mr Easton could create a powerful voice for unionism in the House of Commons.

Mr Allister was asked about the suggestion on Tuesday.

“I think as an ideal that would be desirable, but that depends upon all other component parts,” he said.

“I would be pleasantly surprised if that came about, but I think the stronger the voice of unionism, those who are unashamedly unionist, the stronger that voice is in the Commons, and indeed in the Lords, the better, and the more organised and unified it is, the better as well.

“But I can’t deliver for others. I can only speak for myself.”