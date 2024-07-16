Thank you for the incredible memories: Stars pay tribute to Gareth Southgate

Stars including One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and YouTuber Josh Zerker have paid tribute to Gareth Southgate following the news that he is standing down as England football manager.

Tomlinson thanked Southgate for the “incredible memories” his leadership has created.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Gareth Southgate for the incredible memories you’ve given us all over the last 8 years!”

Meanwhile, Zerker, from YouTube group Sidemen, shared selfies from England matches and wrote: “Thank you for the memories Southgate!”

Newsreader Dan Walker, who previously presented BBC Breakfast and Football Focus, wrote: “Southgate steps down with typical class. Thank you Gareth.

“After years of average performances at major tournaments you gave us some brilliant nights on the big occasions. You brought the team together and helped them build a platform to show the power of their voices off the pitch.

“You reminded us of the sartorial significance of a waistcoat and, most importantly, you did it all at the same time as being a thoroughly decent bloke.”

Southgate has said it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Southgate took charge in 2016, following the team’s ignominious exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the short-lived reign of Sam Allardyce.