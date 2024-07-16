Migrant Channel crossings since Labour election victory top 1,000

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

Home Office figures show 427 people made the journey in seven boats on Monday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 14,759.

Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister earlier this month (Benjamin Cremel/PA)

It means the number of arrivals recorded since Sir Keir took office on July 5 in the wake of Labour’s election victory now stands at 1,185.

The total for 2024 to date is 12% higher than the number recorded this time last year (13,200) and up 1% on the same period in 2022 (14,554), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK after making the journey, down 36% on a record 45,774 in 2022.