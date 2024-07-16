Government should keep offering visas to seasonal workers, advisers say

The Government should keep offering visas to seasonal workers and make the process more flexible, according to immigration advisers.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) reviewed the Seasonal Worker Scheme (SWS) and said the UK should continue to allow people to apply for visas to “ensure food security”.

Publishing its findings on Tuesday, the body, which advises ministers on immigration, made a string of recommendations on how the scheme should continue to operate.

Agriculture’s reliance on migrant seasonal workers, for jobs like fruit picking in the summer, is “unlike any other in the UK”, due to “physically demanding low-wage seasonal work in often rural locations which can make the recruitment of domestic workers challenging,” the MAC said.

The body’s chairman Professor Brian Bell said: “Our review recommends the Seasonal Worker Scheme should continue to operate to ensure food security across the UK.

“It is challenging for the agricultural sector to recruit domestic workers on a seasonal level, however, there must be greater consideration given to workers’ welfare and pay. More transparency and communication is key in combating any potential exploitation.”

The MAC’s report concluded: “Without the SWS, it is likely we would see a contraction in the domestic production of horticulture (and to a much lesser extent, poultry).

“Whilst this may not be massively detrimental to the UK economy due to agriculture’s relatively low economic contribution, it risks harming the nation’s food security in the future – the scheme is important if existing levels of domestic food production are to be maintained.

“Advancements in automation may provide a possible alternative to migrant seasonal labour, however, current machinery is not sufficiently developed to eliminate the need for seasonal work.

“Further intervention from government, such as 0% interest loans or increased public investment, could accelerate automation in this sector and in turn reduce reliance on seasonal labour.”

The MAC’s recommendations to the Government include:- Offering “fairer work and pay” to workers, guaranteeing them at least two months’ pay to cover the cost of coming to the UK and reducing the “risk that low-income workers are required to take”.

– Tightening up and enforcing employee rights, as well as clearly communicating these in the languages the workers speak.

– Making the visa more flexible to allow employers to “plan more efficiently and for workers to maximise their earnings without adding complexity to the route.”

– Providing “certainty” about the future of the scheme.

A government spokesman said: “We have committed to reforming the points-based immigration system with a joined-up approach across government.

“We thank the Migration Advisory Committee for their report, and will carefully consider their findings and respond in due course.”