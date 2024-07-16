Four Welsh ministers quit and call for First Minister Gething to stand down

Four Welsh ministers have quit the government in protest at First Minister Vaughan Gething’s leadership, telling him they cannot get on with the job “without you standing down”.

Mick Antoniw, Julie James, Lesley Griffiths and Jeremy Miles resigned on Tuesday morning, posting separate letters on social media in which they called for Mr Gething to go.

The First Minister has come under sustained criticism in recent months for his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn, and over a series of rows concerning donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru and he subsequently lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

In a letter quitting as Welsh economy secretary, Mr Miles told Mr Gething: “We cannot continue like this.”

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, added: “The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”