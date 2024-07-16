Custody officer arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct towards woman

A custody detention officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual touching, misconduct, and cyberflashing, Greater Manchester Police said.

Greater Manchester Police said the custody detention officer (CDO) based at Bolton Police Station was arrested on Sunday following allegations of sexual misconduct towards a woman who was acting as an appropriate adult for a person who was in custody.

The CDO has been suspended from the force and is on pre-charge conditional police bail at this time

The force said the complaint was made in June, and related to alleged sexual misconduct which began in May.

CCTV footage from the police custody suite and other digital material has been seized, police said.

Detectives are currently in the process of obtaining full accounts from all relevant parties in the investigation, the force added.

An internal review is also being undertaken into how the complaint was initially handled, and the force is making a a voluntary referral to the IOPC as to the decisions and speed of action taken in response to the allegation.