Anthropic launches Android app for AI assistant Claude

Generative AI assistant Claude is getting its own app on Google’s Android platform, makers Anthropic have announced.

The Android app is launching for free on the Google Play Store on Tuesday, joining an existing app already available for iPhone users on Apple’s iOS.

Anthropic said the app would allow users to pick up conversations across different devices, upload images for analysis, as well as use Claude for what it calls “advanced reasoning”, such as analysing contracts or other administrative tasks.

Claude is considered one of the most powerful generative AI chatbots available to the public, and its latest app will make it more accessible as a direct rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and others.

Anthropic expanded access to Claude to the EU for the first time in May.

Anthropic said users would be able to download the app for free and could then be logged into by paying subscribers to its platform.

In March, it was reported that Amazon took a minority stake in Anthropic, agreeing to invest up to four billion dollars (£3 billion) in the company.

Under the deal, Anthropic agreed to use AWS as its primary cloud provider, and to use Amazon’s chips to build and train AI models.