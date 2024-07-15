US citizen arrested a year after nurse left unable to walk following car crash

A US citizen who allegedly left a mental health nurse unable to walk for six weeks after a car crash has been arrested in Texas almost a year later.

West Mercia Police told Elizabeth Donowho that Issac Calderon is due to appear in a US court on Monday regarding his potential extradition to the UK following the collision in July last year.

He is accused of causing Ms Donowho serious injury by dangerous driving.

Elizabeth Donowho suffered multiple fractures in the crash (Elizabeth Donowho/PA)

In an email, seen by the PA news agency, Ms Donowho was informed of the arrest on Monday.

The force previously said the suspect was not arrested immediately after the incident on the A4103 near Shucknall in Herefordshire due to requiring medical attention for serious injuries.

Ms Donowho, from Malvern, Worcestershire, suffered multiple fractures in the crash – including both ankles, her sternum and her right hand.

Police previously told the mental health nurse that Calderon had been carrying out work “associated with the secret service” and was working on matters “that might come under the Official Secrets Act”.

Calderon, who was 22 at the time of the crash, was able to leave on a commercial flight to Texas on November 25 last year ahead of a scheduled hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court the following month.

In a short statement released after being informed of Calderon’s arrest, the spokesman for Ms Donowho, Radd Seiger, told PA: “It is almost a year since Elizabeth suffered the crash which very nearly took her life.

“We do not know why the extradition process has taken so long but we are delighted to see that it is now under way and we look forward to Mr Calderon being returned to the UK shortly so that he can face our justice system.

“He is of course innocent of the charges he faces until proven otherwise”.

PA understands there are no issues surrounding diplomatic immunity in Calderon’s case.