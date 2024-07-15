Manufacturing jobs in England fall while devolved nations see growth

The devolved nations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen big growth in the number of manufacturing jobs in the last year, in contrast to most English regions, according to new research.

A survey by Make UK and BDO showed that, in the year to March, the number of manufacturing jobs in Wales increased by 13,000, in Scotland by 10,000 and in Northern Ireland by 2,000.

Every English region saw a fall in manufacturing jobs in the same period, with the East of England being the only region showing a slight rise, the study found.

The report said there was a total fall of 34,000 manufacturing jobs over the year.

It added that pressure on finding skilled people is still “severe” as 64,000 vacancies remain in the manufacturing sector.

Make UK urged the new Government to make tackling skill shortages and reforming the technical education system, the centrepiece of its forthcoming industrial strategy.

Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: “The new Government has made a welcome bold statement of its intent to tackle the UK’s anaemic growth at national and regional level.

“It should now back this with a radical, cross-government, long-term industrial strategy which has measures to tackle the UK’s acute skills crisis at its heart.”

Richard Austin, head of manufacturing at BDO, said: “Over the last few years, manufacturers across the regions and nations have faced multiple external shocks and changing policy priorities.

“There is now an exciting opportunity for the sector to work with the new Government on the development of a new long-term industrial strategy.

“This could help address longstanding skills shortages, boost infrastructure, improve productivity and unlock vital investment to help drive economic growth and prosperity.”