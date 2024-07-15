Grassroots football boost to be rolled out after England Euros stint

Ministers will work to boost support for grassroots football clubs and expand sports access to capitalise on England’s success at Euro 2024.

The Government wants to ensure the legacy of the Three Lions’ Euros performance, and that of the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup last year, is felt across the UK.

England ultimately lost to Spain 2-1 in the Euros final in Berlin, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer watching from the crowd alongside the Prince of Wales and Prince George.

But his Government plans to do more to encourage football across the UK in the wake of the tournament.

This work is expected to include support for grassroots football clubs, with the aim of getting more people into the game in their own areas of the country.

Staff and volunteers at football clubs will also be officially recognised for their work.

The Government will also set out plans to expand access to sport in schools, including through an upcoming expert-led review of the curriculum and tackle barriers to children participating in sport in schools, such as costly PE kits.

Sir Keir, a keen football fan who regularly plays five-a-side, took to X, formerly Twitter after the Euros final.

“You made your country proud, England,” he said, adding: “Congratulations to Spain.”