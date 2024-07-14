King urges England team to ‘hold your heads high’ after Euro 2024 final defeat

The King urged England’s football team to “hold your heads high” after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, while the Prince of Wales said “we’re all still so proud of you”.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

Charles, in a message to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

“Charles R.”

William, who attended the match in Berlin with his son Prince George, said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W.”