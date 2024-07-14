Donald Trump assassination attempt – what do we know so far?

Donald Trump has said a bullet “pierced” part of his ear when he was shot at a campaign rally in the US.

Images showed the bloodied former president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after the assassination attempt.

Here is what we know so far:

– What happened?

Mr Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He was showing a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out after 6.10pm local time.

The ex-president could be seen grimacing and reaching with his right hand towards the side of head, before blood appeared on his face.

He quickly ducked as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround him.

Former president Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage by US Secret Service agents after the assassination attempt (Gene J Puskar/AP)

There were screams from audience members as the bangs continued.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist before he was taken to his motorcade.

Police evacuated the site shortly after Mr Trump left the stage.

One rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men.

The suspected gunman, who attacked from an “elevated position” outside the rally venue, was fatally shot.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

– Is Mr Trump OK?

Pictures showed blood on the former president’s right ear and part of his face.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”.

Spokesman Steven Cheung said Mr Trump is “fine”, while the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said his father “is in great spirits”.

Pictures showed blood on Donald Trump’s right ear and part of his face after shots were fired during the rally (Gene J Puskar/AP)

– What has Mr Trump said?

Mr Trump wrote: “I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

He added: “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Donald Trump said ‘much bleeding took place’ after a bullet pierced his right ear (Gene J Puskar/AP)

– Where did Mr Trump go afterwards?

He was checked out at a local medical facility before flying to New Jersey.

– Who is the suspected gunman?

The FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman.

– What was his motivation?

A motive has not yet been identified, but authorities are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

– What has US President Joe Biden said?

President Joe Biden returned to Washington after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and spoke to Mr Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House confirmed.

He called the shooting “sick”, adding: “There’s no place in America for this type of violence.”

– How have politicians in the UK reacted?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally, and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Government “condemns all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

Former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson said it is “a miracle that Donald Trump escaped an attempted assassination”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he added: “As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason.

“Our thoughts are with the president and the Trump family.”