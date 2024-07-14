Cherry rules out Holyrood run unless SNP ‘faces up to’ misogyny

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry has said she will not run for the Scottish Parliament in 2026 unless the party “faces up to the problem of misogyny”.

Ms Cherry is one of the dozens of MPs the party lost in the election last week, with Labour taking her Edinburgh South West seat.

In the wake of the loss, the former MP has spoken out about “misogyny” within the party after an online spat with a former party staffer.

Responding to Ms Cherry’s loss, Derec Thompson described her as a “pathetic, narcissistic, abusive loser”, which she claimed was an example of the “stinking misogyny” of some within the SNP.

On Sunday, Mr Thompson accused the former MP of bullying, which he complained to the party about.

Ms Cherry denied the accusations, adding: “There is currently much speculation about whether I will seek election to the Scottish Parliament.

“I want to be quite clear that there is no question of my doing unless my complaints are addressed & the SNP faces up to the problem of misogyny in the party.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

With almost 40 SNP MPs having lost their seats at the general election, a number of already experienced politicians could seek a run at Holyrood in 2026, sparking selection contests with already sitting MSPs across the country.

The Sunday Times reported as many as 20 of those ousted could seek election to the Scottish Parliament.