Barber who shaved St George cross into his hair among fans in Berlin

A barber who shaved a St George cross into his hair is among the England fans who have travelled to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final.

Sam Tattersall, 29, and friends made the journey from Nottingham by car, after they decided on Friday to go to the German capital and soak up the atmosphere.

In honour of the final, Mr Tattersall shaved a cross into his hair and dyed it red.

He said: ” I was going to get my hair cut and I thought I’d go for it with the St George’s cross because football’s coming home.

England fans in Berlin ahead of the Euro 2024 final (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I keep forgetting about my hair and noticing people looking at me. I wish I had done it with permanent dye not a spray because it’s coming off in the rain.

“If we lose it’s going to have to go on Tuesday, but if we win it could stay for a year.”

He posed for pictures with Spanish and English fans who spotted his unusual hairdo.

England supporter Rob Cheetham, 24, from Wiltshire, was looking forward to the end of tournament after an extended camping trip in Essen, Germany.

He said: “We been camping since June 12. I can’t really fully express myself on how that’s been but I want to go home.

“It’s been great fun, every time we’ve gone to a game we’ve come back with different groups of people, been chatting, we’ve had barbecues at our campsite.”

England fans walk towards the fans’ zone at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

He added: “We’ve camped through eight thunderstorms so far, it’s meant to be June and July. Eight thunderstorms, it’s a joke, mate.”

Fans of England and Spain gathered near the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday as excitement built ahead of the match.

England fans set off flares and sang on one side of Wilhelmstrasse while Spanish supporters danced and waved flags on the other side.

German police with riot gear stood to one side near the England fans.

One man in an England shirt climbed a flagpole while others stood on tables drinking beer and chanting.

Among the football songs sung by supporters was Ten German Bombers, which refers to the “RAF from England” shooting German aircraft down.

England manager Gareth Southgate has previously described chants referring to the First and Second World Wars as “unacceptable”.