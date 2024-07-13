Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men’s final and present trophy to winner

The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday and present the trophy, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will not attend Saturday’s women’s final and Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, will present the trophy on her behalf to either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday morning that Kate would attend the finale of the Championships on Sunday to present the men’s trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

In a statement released last month, Kate revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

She missed a charity polo match on Friday where her husband, the Prince of Wales, took to the field to raise funds for good causes.

Kate paid tribute to Sir Andy Murray earlier during the tennis tournament, saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, Kate wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

During Saturday’s presentation ceremony, Ms Jevans will be accompanied by Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and president of the LTA Sandi Procter.

Kensington Palace also confirmed on Friday that William will attend Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin to watch England take on Spain.

William, who is president of the FA, also attended the side’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland on Saturday and the group stage game against Denmark.

The King has also congratulated the England men’s football team on reaching the final of Euro 2024 – but urged them to avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s side following the Three Lions’ 2-1 win against the Netherlands, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.