England fans spend thousands to reach Berlin in hope of witnessing ‘history’

England fans have paid thousands of pounds and travelled by air, road and rail to be in with a chance of watching “history” at the Euro 2024 final.

On Saturday afternoon, some of the supporters who had made the journey to Berlin were enjoying a drink in Breitscheidplatz, which has been allocated as a meeting point.

Alfie Bray, 21, a mechanical engineer from Birmingham, had flown from London to Frankfurt and got the train to Berlin.

He and friend Callum Williams, 21, booked travel to the city as soon as the second goal was scored in the semi-final.

England fans give a thumbs up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He added: “Didn’t even get to celebrate the goal. As soon as the second one went in, on the phone straight away.”

He said he was “buzzing” for the final and predicted a 5-0 win for England but said “don’t ask” about the cost of the trip.

He told the PA news agency: “My ticket was about £850 and then flights, paid £400, and obviously all the booze here.”

Martin Rafferty, 44, from Birmingham, said he and friends had driven for 15 hours to reach the city despite not having tickets for the final.

He said: “We’re going to go to the fanzone to watch it.

“It could be a chance of making history tomorrow.”

Tony Rudd, 37, made a journey of 26 hours to get to Berlin from his home in Darwin, Australia.

An England fan plays with a football next to the Brandenburg Gate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “I made a last-minute decision. I went ‘I’m going’.”

He said he booked the trip, which cost about £4,500, a couple of hours before boarding and had not yet managed to get tickets for the match.

Mr Rudd, originally from Wigan, Greater Manchester, said his family, including his children, thought he was “mad” to have made the journey.

He added: “I’m just happy to be here. Buzzing.”

England fans Tommy Swift, 44, and nephew Michael Swift, 22, from Hartlepool, County Durham, said they travelled to Berlin on plane, train, tram, foot and scooter.

Tommy Swift said they booked the travel three weeks ago because they had faith in the England team but had not got match tickets yet.

He said he had a budget of up to £2,000 for the tickets, saying: “We know what we have to pay.”

He added: “It might never happen again. I hope that it does finally come home, we’ve waited a long time.”