Aukus defence project can help drive growth agenda, says John Healey

John Healey has set out the UK’s continued commitment to the Aukus defence project as he welcomed Australia’s defence minister to the country.

Aukus is a “fundamental” part of the UK’s future security and can help drive the Government’s growth agenda, the new Defence Secretary said.

Mr Healey spoke as he toured a military steel supplier in Sheffield with Richard Marles, who is the Australian defence minister and deputy prime minister.

A partnership between the UK, US and Australia, Aukus’s primary goal is to help Canberra attain nuclear-powered submarines amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

The trilateral pact also involves co-operation on a variety of other military technologies.

Just over a week into the job and fresh from the Nato summit in Washington DC, Mr Healey toured specialist steel manufacturer Sheffield Forgemasters, owned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), alongside his Australian counterpart.

There he reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Aukus and emphasised its role in UK job creation.

The submarine programme is expected to generate 7,000 additional British jobs.

At its peak, there will be over 21,000 people working on programmes related to it in the UK supply chain according to the MoD.

Mr Healey said: “Working with allies and partners is fundamental to our security and so it is a pleasure to host my Australian counterpart within my first fortnight as Defence Secretary.

“The UK and Australia are the closest of friends and our work through Aukus is testament to this.

“Sheffield Forgemasters is a shining light of UK industry that helps boost global security and employs skilled staff from the local community.

“This is just one example of how our hugely important partnership with our Australian and American partners can help drive jobs and growth across Britain.”

The visit comes after Sir Keir Starmer spoke to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the leaders outlining their commitment to partnership.

The tour at Sheffield Forgemasters followed Mr Marles visiting HMNB Clyde in Scotland to see first-hand how the UK operates its nuclear submarine base.