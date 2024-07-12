What the papers say – July 12

Politics is at the forefront of the newspapers on Friday, as the new Government grapples to get a handle on what was left over to Labour from the previous Conservative government.

The prison overcrowding crisis has claimed the lead for The Times, The Independent, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph.

The i splashes on the threat faced by the Prime Minister of a potential mutiny, with Labour backbenchers gearing up to force a vote on the two-child benefit cap.

The Daily Express splashes on one of its reporters managing to purchase a crossbow in two minutes flat, in the wake of the Bushey crossbow killings on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that politicians and campaigners are condemning proposed water bill rises for England and Wales, with some accusing the industry regulator of showing “contempt” for its customers in the wake of poor service, sewage dumping, and leaks.

Sterling rose to its highest level against the US dollar in almost a year on Thursday after the UK economy grew more than expected in May, writes the Financial Times.

The Metro‘s splash focuses on Sunday’s football final, with the King urging Gareth Southgate and England to aim for a win against Spain on Sunday.

The Daily Star leads on a story about a cat that looks similar to footballer Phil Foden.