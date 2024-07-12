Triple crossbow murder suspect arrested

The man suspected of the crossbow murders of three family members of a BBC racing commentator has been arrested.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder on Thursday evening and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Floral tributes were left at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Clifford was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon after police appealed to find him.

Friends of the Hunt family attended a vigil at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday and paid tribute to the three women.

Lea Holloway, 60, a childhood friend of Carol Hunt, described her as a “beautiful person”.

She said: “This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“They were a lovely family and (the daughters) were lovely girls.

“They were making their way through life and their lives have been taken too soon. It’s the thing of nightmares.

“I feel for their eldest daughter and John (Hunt). I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

After being joined by two other close friends, Dionne Smith, 58, and Abigail Phillips, 58, the trio told reporters: “We were a four, and now there’s only three.

A morning service and vigil took place at St James’s church in Bushey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It doesn’t seem real. We are together in grief.”

In a post on Facebook, Hannah Hunt’s colleagues at The Anti-Ageing Clinic in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said she was “a fantastic therapist and clients loved her”.

“We send our condolences and prayers to her Dad, sister and family,” the post said.

Colleagues of John Hunt said they were “heartbroken” for the commentator and a minute’s silence was held for the family during the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk.

Flowers were also left at the scene in Ashlyn Close, with notes attached to some bouquets with messages such as “rest in peace”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it received a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police after Clifford was found by officers with serious injuries in Enfield, but was satisfied no investigation was needed.