Security guard jailed for life over ‘vile’ Holly Willoughby murder plot

A security guard has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years after hatching “depraved and vile” plans to kidnap, rape and murder TV star Holly Willoughby.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told Gavin Plumb’s plot had a “catastrophic and “life-changing” impact on the former This Morning presenter.

Plumb was unanimously convicted of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap following a trial at the same court.

The plot had a ‘life changing’ impact on Holly Willoughby, the court was told (Ian West/PA)

Sentencing the 37-year-old on Friday, Mr Justice Edward Murray told him: “There is no doubt that if you had genuinely found one or more accomplices who were seriously interested in and had been willing to join you in carrying your plan through then you would have put this plan into action.”

The judge sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years, minus the 280 days he had spent on remand – taking the total to a minimum jail term of 15 years and 85 days.

Continuing to give his reasons for imposing the prison term, he continued: “Over a number of years, you pursued an unhealthy sexual obsession with Holly Willoughby that led you ultimately to plan over that period to kidnap, to rape and to murder her.

“You intended to harm her husband and her children as part of your plan.

“You discussed with Marc and David Nelson and no doubt others in hideous and revolting detail the prolonged sexual violence that you intended to inflict on Ms Willoughby once you abducted her and had her under your control.

“You had previously been convicted of terrifying offences involving the threat of sexual violence against four different young women – I found you to be dangerous.”

The judge added: “The jury saw through your various lies that you told at the trial, and convicted you of these offences.”

Wearing a grey prison-issue jumper, Plumb apparently muttered “15 years to kill myself” after he was jailed.

The defendant, who stood as the sentence was read out, initially showed no reaction but as he was led to the cells he made the comment to the dock officer and made an exasperated gesture raising both his hands.