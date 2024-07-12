Ryanair captain and first officer die in crash on way to airport – police

Two men who died in a crash on the M62 motorway in Cheshire were a Ryanair captain and senior first officer, police have said.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, were flight crew working for the Irish airline and were travelling to Liverpool Airport in a taxi when the crash happened at 5.31am on Thursday.

Cheshire Police said Mr Greenhalgh was a captain and Mr Fernandes a senior first officer.

The car was in a collision with two lorries on the westbound carriageway between junction eight and junction seven, near St Helens.

Both men died at the scene and their next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Cheshire Police said the driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

