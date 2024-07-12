Harry nods to ‘eternal bond’ with Diana while accepting award for Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex said the bond between a mother and son “transcends even the greatest losses” as he was honoured at this year’s ESPY awards in the US.

Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, awarded by sports channel ESPN to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.

The duke was recognised for founding the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women – both on active duty and veterans – who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Harry opened his speech by acknowledging the family of Mr Tillman, “especially Mrs Mary Tillman – Pat’s mother”.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal, and one that I respect,” he said.

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

It comes ahead of the anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The 2024 ESPY (Excellence in Sport Performance Yearly) ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was hosted by tennis champion Serena Williams – a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, who attended the event to support her husband.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)

During her opening monologue, Williams joked: “Please Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night, and I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen.”

ESPN previously said Harry was being honoured for his “tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport” as the Invictus Games has “transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent” over the last 10 years.

Harry said: “While so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state.

“We live in an age marked by polarisation and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different, seem to pervade societies everywhere.

“Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.

“The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together, no matter one’s nationality, background, or personal struggles.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/PA)

“It is a collective, built from courage and mutual respect, where athletes discover time and time again, the common denominator of their humanity.

“Having survived the crucible of armed combat, and forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and minds impacted by conflict, they form a family.

“They exemplify the very best in all of us.”

Harry travelled to the UK in May for a special event at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

He served on two frontline tours in Afghanistan and spent 10 years in the British armed forces.

But he was stripped of his military patronages by his grandmother the late Queen in 2021, a year after stepping down as a senior working royal.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)

The duke said “I stand here not as Prince Harry”, but as a “voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality”.

“This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families, for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you,” he said.

Harry concluded his speech making a promise on behalf of the foundation.

“No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind,” he added.

Past award recipients include Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who waged a high-profile campaign to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England through the school holidays during the Covid pandemic.

Other honourees during the event included Dawn Staley and Steve Gleason.

Staley, Olympic gold-medal winner and University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for her on-court resilience, support for women’s sports and equality, and cancer research campaigning.

Gleason, who received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, is a former NFL player who, after being diagnosed with ALS, set up his Team Gleason charity to support others with the degenerative disease and successfully lobby for the Steve Gleason Act which ensures access to speech generation communication technology in the US.