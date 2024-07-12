Charities warn of domestic abuse risk as England face Spain in Euros final

Incidents of domestic abuse may increase as England play Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, charities and groups dedicated to fighting the violence have warned.

A 2014 study from Lancaster University found there was a 38% increase in domestic violence incidents when England lost a game between 2002 and 2010, and a 26% rise when they won.

Police in the UK have also warned that excessive drinking during the tournament may contribute to a potential rise in domestic abuse.

Charities offering support and advice to victims have launched campaigns and tried to raise awareness throughout the tournament.

Teresa Parker, head of media at the charity Women’s Aid, said the final would bring a “huge amount of expectation” and “increased alcohol consumption”.

She added the charity “would like to remind people that while domestic abuse is not caused by football or alcohol, existing domestic abuse can become more frequent or severe during big tournaments and we are here to help survivors”.

Ms Parker said Women’s Aid had launched its No More Years of Hurt campaign, which raises awareness of domestic abuse during the tournament, because “survivors have told us what it is like to dread football games for this reason”.

Rebecca Goshawk, head of partnerships and public affairs at women’s aid charity Solace, said: “Research shows that matches with early kick-offs, before 7pm, have higher levels of violence, so we are relieved by the 8pm start time of this year’s final.

“However, the enormous amount of people who will be watching – estimated at 30 million in the UK alone – and supporting means that the numbers of women and their families who will experience the repercussions of these heightened emotions and high-stakes matches will, by association, also be huge.”

Domestic abuse charity Hestia urged victims to come forward and make use of their space spaces – including high street banks and pharmacies – that offer refuge to those at risk of violence.

Sue Harper, deputy director for domestic abuse and sexual violence prevention at the charity, said the 6,000 safe spaces in the UK were doing “great work”.

But she added too many people “regard domestic abuse as a private matter” and victims are “disbelieved or let down” by police and courts.

“It’s really important to recognise that football does not cause domestic abuse,” Ms Harper continued.

“But during a tournament when fans experience heightened emotions and excessive drinking is commonplace, we certainly hear about more incidents of domestic abuse and violent behaviour.”

Sharon Bryan, head of partnerships and development at the National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV) said there were “thousands of women and men who are feeling terrified for Sunday night”.

“Win or lose, they know what is coming home for them,” she added.

The NCDV helps victims obtain emergency injunctions against their abusers.

Ms Bryan said domestic abuse organisations might not see referrals spike until a short time after the tournament, as victims wait until they feel safe to report incidents.

Solace and the NCDV have created an alternative England kit – “Shirt 38” – to raise awareness of the support available to anyone experiencing domestic abuse as part of their “No More Injury Time” campaign.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can contact Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or the NCDV on 0800 970 2070.