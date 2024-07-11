What the papers say – July 11

England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands and the killing of three members of the same family dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Football appears on the front of almost all of the titles, but many opt to lead with the deaths of BBC racing commentator John Hunt’s wife and two of his daughters.

The Daily Telegraph says suspect Kyle Clifford was detained in a cemetery close to his home while The Times reports the former soldier was apprehended with injuries after a day-long manhunt.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror label the killings a “crossbow horror”.

The Daily Star and the Metro opt for the celebrations after Ollie Watkins’ late goal earned England a place in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The football shares the front pages elsewhere, The Independent focusing on Sir Keir Starmer backing Ukraine on an “irreversible path” to join Nato.

The Prime Minister also features on the front of The Guardian, which says the state of the prisons crisis is worse than he feared before taking office.

The i returns its focus to water companies, saying they will be forced to refund customers if they fail to invest in tackling sewage.

The Financial Times is the odd one out as it does not feature the football, top billing instead going to fresh blows for US President Joe Biden’s campaign for re-election.