Triple crossbow murder suspect yet to speak with police and in serious condition

Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford is yet to speak with officers and is in a serious condition in hospital following the crossbow deaths of three family members of a BBC racing commentator.

The 26-year-old was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday following a manhunt which lasted for a number of hours.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hertfordshire Police said a crossbow has since been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police confirmed they had received no earlier reports after exploring whether there had been previous contact with Clifford or the victims – as it emerged Louise was the ex-partner of the suspect.

Colleagues and friends of the three victims have paid tribute to the “lovely family” since their deaths.

Lea Holloway, 60, a childhood friend of Carol Hunt, described her as a “beautiful person”.

Speaking outside St James’ Church on Thursday after a vigil for Mrs Hunt and her daughters, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time.

“This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John (Hunt). It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

Ms Holloway continued: “They were a lovely family and (the daughters) were lovely girls.

“They were making their way through life and their lives have been taken too soon. It’s the thing of nightmares.

“I feel for their eldest daughter and John (Hunt). I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

After being joined by two other close friends, Dionne Smith, 58, and Abigail Phillips, 58, the trio told reporters: “We were a four, and now there’s only three.

“It doesn’t seem real. We are together in grief.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (James Manning/PA)

In a post on Facebook, Hannah Hunt’s colleagues at The Anti-Ageing Clinic in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learned of the “horrific murder on Tuesday night of our skin therapist Hannah”.

The post continued: “She was a fantastic therapist and clients loved her.

“We send our condolences and prayers to her Dad, sister and family.

“She was very much a part of our team. Please bear with us at this terrible time.”

Providing an update on the investigation, Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time.

Police officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.”

On Thursday, further searches took place at a house linked to Clifford’s brother, Bradley Clifford, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of moped passenger Soban Khan in 2018.

According to the Metropolitan Police, at the time of the murder Bradley Clifford had targeted the moped before crashing into it, and continued to assault Mr Khan after the collision.

Officers were seen at the address in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, in relation to the deaths.

Police staff wearing gloves and face masks were seen outside the property, which was first searched on Wednesday.

Flowers were left at the scene in Ashlyn Close on Thursday, with notes attached to some bouquets with messages such as “rest in peace”.

People deliver floral tributes near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Clifford was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday and was taken to a major trauma centre for treatment.

Police said no shots had been fired by officers and no arrest had yet been made.

Armed police had earlier been in the area, with an air ambulance nearby.

Footage from Sky News appeared to show Clifford being stretchered out of the cemetery by paramedics and a further clip seemed to show the suspect been wheeled into the Royal London hospital.

In a press conference before Clifford was found, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson, from Hertfordshire Police, told reporters the killings were believed to have been “targeted”.

During the hunt for Clifford, who is understood to have left the Army in 2022 after a short stint, the force said they believed he may have been armed with a crossbow and warned people not to approach him.

He was believed to have been known to the victims.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is urgently considering whether tougher crossbow laws are needed in the wake of the killings.

She will look at the findings of a Home Office review carried out earlier this year.