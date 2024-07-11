Irish soldier who assaulted woman to be discharged on Thursday

An Irish solider who assaulted a woman in a random attack is to be discharged from the Defence Forces on Thursday.

Cathal Crotty, with an address at Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022.

The 22-year-old walked free from court after being given a three-year suspended sentence for the attack in a case that prompted protests across Ireland and put pressure on the Irish Government to tackle violence against women.

The Irish military confirmed in a statement that Crotty was being discharged on Thursday.

“The Defence Forces unequivocally condemns any actions by serving personnel that are contrary to military regulations or that do not reflect our values,” it said in a statement.

Ireland’s director of public prosecutions has lodged an appeal against the sentence given to Crotty on the basis of undue leniency.