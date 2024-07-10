Triple murder suspect found after crossbow deaths of three women

Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford has been found following the crossbow deaths of the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator.

Clifford, 26, was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon, Hertfordshire Police said.

He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries.

Forensic officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey (James Manning/PA)

No shots were fired by police, the force said.

Clifford, was wanted in connection with the deaths of Carol Hunt, wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters Hannah and Louise in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

The force said they believe he was known to the victims.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place.

“Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

In a press conference before Clifford was located, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson from Hertfordshire Police told reporters the murders are believed to be “targeted”.

During the manhunt for the suspect, the force said they believed he may have been armed with a crossbow and warned the public not to approach him.

As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the broadcaster said it would provide Mr Hunt with “all the support we can”.

The note read: “The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Police said they were looking at whether the force had contact with the victims or Clifford before the killings.