Starmer celebrates England Euros victory over Netherlands

Sir Keir Starmer hailed England’s Euros semi-final win against the Netherlands, as No 10 confirmed he will head to Berlin for the tournament’s final.

“What a game England and what a winner,” the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as he attended the Nato summit in Washington DC.

“Berlin here we come!” he added.

Sir Keir had earlier managed to watch Harry Kane score England’s equaliser in the match – in a room with his Dutch counterpart.

The Prime Minister got out of his seat as the spot-kick was drilled home, then shook hands with the Netherlands’ Dick Schoof.

He posted on X: “Picked the right moment to pop out from Nato meetings and check the score…”

Sir Keir had previously said he believed he would be relying on officials secretly passing him notes to keep track of the game during a meeting of Nato’s North Atlantic Council.

He told reporters: “I understand our phones are all taken off us, when we go into the council, so I’ve no doubt we’ll be passed lots of notes with really important information about the summit, and one or two of those notes hopefully will be an update on the score, because I’m not going to be able to get it otherwise.

“I’ve sent a message to the team, obviously I wish them well, I want them to win, and let’s hope they can do it tomorrow.”