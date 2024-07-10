Man arrested over attempted murder of police officer

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The 27-year-old man’s arrest is also linked to several other charges including abduction, stealing a car and dangerous driving.

Police Scotland said the officer was on foot when he was injured in an incident involving an allegedly stolen Mercedes GLE at a petrol station on Stenhouse Road, Edinburgh, at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen from the city’s Gorgie Road around 20 minutes earlier, with a 16-year-old boy as a passenger.

The teenager managed to get out shortly after the car was taken and was not injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “This was a very serious incident and we are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family.

“I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our inquiries at the scene.

“We are aware that damage was done to several vehicles in the area during the incident and we would encourage any further witnesses, or anyone with information who have yet to speak with police, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2997 of July 9. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Police Scotland said the 27-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.