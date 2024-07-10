Green Party co-leaders among MPs sworn in as affirmations continue

The co-leaders of the Greens have been sworn in alongside their party colleagues as MPs continue to officially take their places in the House of Commons.

On Tuesday, MPs started the process of making an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown, which is typically done in order of when they were first elected.

The allegiance is a legal requirement and MPs are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so. The same applies to peers in the House of Lords.

Sian Berry, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns (Ian West/PA)

On Wednesday, the four members of the Green Party, which secured an additional three MPs from the last parliament, were sworn in alongside a series of new Labour MPs.

Newly elected Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer (Bristol Central) and Adrian Ramsey (Waveney Valley) were sworn in with the party’s MPs for Brighton Pavilion, Sian Perry, and North Herefordshire, Ellie Chowns.

The Alliance Party’s Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood was the first newly elected MP to officially take her seat in Parliament after she jumped the queue to be sworn in on Tuesday.

Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said before her affirmation of allegiance: “I, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, was elected to serve the people of Clapham and Brixton Hill and I take this oath to serve them.”

Incoming MPs can choose to swear the oath on a number of religious texts, with members on Wednesday selecting the King James Bible, the Old Testament and the Koran, among others.