Bus passenger stabbed in Croydon after confronting man with his feet on seats

A man has been stabbed on a bus in south London after confronting a passenger who was sitting with his feet on the seats.

Detectives have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after the victim, in his 50s, was attacked on a Route 64 bus in Croydon.

The incident happened shortly after 3am on Tuesday, police said.

The victim confronted the man and during a brief struggle was stabbed a number of times in the leg.

The suspect then left the bus at East Croydon railway station.

The injured man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and police were called.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.