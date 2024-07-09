What the papers say – July 9

The first days of the new Labour Government and the bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The hospital bombing dominates the front of the Daily Mirror, which blames Vladimir Putin for the “atrocity in Ukraine”.

The Times joins the bombing and the new government together ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to the Nato summit in Washington as it says pressure has increased on the Prime Minister to increase defence spending.

The Daily Mail is on similar ground, saying the bombing shows why the UK and Nato need to raise spending on defence.

On home soil, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first major speech in the role also features heavily, the i saying she is “ready for war” over the green belt as part of plans for housing and planning reform.

The Chancellor warned of tough choices, ordered analysis of Conservative pending and sound “the alarm on finances”, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express says she raised the possibility of “punishing tax rises” amid a report on the state of the country’s finances.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting attracts the attention of The Guardian as he promises funding to “fix the front door to the NHS”.

The appointment of Anneliese Dodds as women’s minister leads The Daily Telegraph with JK Rowling and tennis star Martina Navratilova among feminist campaigners to criticise the decision over a failure to define the word “woman”.

The Independent turns its attention to health issues and a review of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which it says found a “toxic and dysfunctional culture”.

Travel delays feature on the front of the Metro, which says thousands of holidaymakers have been left grounded due to cancelled flights.

And the Daily Star turns to Jay-Z for its headline on a story about an ice cream van being caught out by the tide on a beach.