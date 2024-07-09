New 1922 Committee chair chosen to set Tory leadership poll rules

Bob Blackman will lead the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs after a vote which another prominent Tory described as “bent”.

The Harrow East MP has taken over from Sir Graham Brady, who has been given a peerage, and will be tasked with setting the rules and timetable for the next leadership contest.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak fired the starter pistol on a contest to replace him last week, when he announced he would “step down as party leader, not immediately, but once the formal arrangements” for choosing a replacement are in place.

Mr Blackman won 61 of the 98 votes cast, against 37 for North Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

Voting took place in the Houses of Parliament between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, but some MPs were told in an email they could vote until 6pm, the PA news agency understands.

Arriving after the deadline, European Research Group chair Mark Francois attempted to vote but was turned away.

“This election was bent,” he said as he left the room.

“I think the 1922’s level of competence has reached a new low.”