More primary school pupils meeting expected standard in Sats

The proportion of primary school pupils who met the expected standard in this year’s Sats exams has risen slightly on last year but remains below pre-pandemic levels, official statistics show.

The Key Stage 2 results, which assess attainment in literacy and maths in Year 6 in schools in England, showed 61% of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined, up from 60% in 2023.

In 2019, 65% achieved the expected standard.

The former Conservative government had set out an ambition for 90% of children in England to leave primary school at the expected standard in reading, writing and maths by 2030.

In individual subjects, scores were higher than last year, or the same.

In total, 74% met the expected standard in reading, up from 73%, and 72% met the expected standard in writing, up from 71%.

More than four in five (81%) met the expected standard in science, up from 80%.

Overall, 72% met the expected standard in grammar, punctuation and spelling, which was the same as last year, and 73% reached the expected standard in maths, which is also unchanged.

Some primary school leaders and experts raised concerns about the difficulty of one of the maths Sats papers this summer.

The Department for Education (DfE) said this year’s Year 6 pupils experienced disruption to their learning during the pandemic, particularly at the end of Year 2 and in Year 3.

Scores in individual subjects remained lower than in the year before the pandemic, apart from in reading where there was a rise on 2019.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Year 6 pupils should be immensely proud of their achievements throughout this year, for most, the last in their primary school. They and their teachers and school leaders have worked incredibly hard.”

But he added: “We urge the new Government to reconsider the value and purpose of statutory assessments for schools, parents and children.

“They are given disproportionate significance and pile pressure on to pupils and staff, causing unnecessary stress and in some cases harming their wellbeing.

“The current high-stakes testing regime fails to value children as individuals, foster positive mental health, or encourage a broad and balanced curriculum.

“We stand ready to work with the new Government to develop an alternative and more proportionate approach which minimises the negative impacts on the curriculum, staff and pupils.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “While the percentage of children meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined has increased since the pandemic, it remains lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This highlights the ongoing impact of the educational disruptions caused by Covid-19.

“The children who sat Key Stage 2 tests this year faced significant learning disruptions at the end of Year 2 and in Year 3. Despite the tremendous efforts by schools to provide catch-up support, the learning loss experienced by some students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, was considerable.

“This challenge has been further compounded by the cost-of-living crisis, which has severely affected the many children living in poverty.

“It is deeply regrettable that the previous government did not fully acknowledge this issue, both in terms of the inadequate post-pandemic education recovery funding and the decision to withdraw the National Tutoring Programme funding as of September. This is a step backward, and we strongly urge the new Government to reconsider and restore this vital support.”

A spokeswoman for campaign group More Than A Score said: “Sats fail all children, not just the 39% who will start secondary school having been told they have not ‘reached the expected standard’.

“Parents, heads and teachers agree that Sats do not measure all that children can do and are damaging to mental health.

“With a new Government now in place, it’s time to listen to those who know children and the primary school system the best.

“It’s time to replace Sats with forward-looking, fairer assessments which support children’s love of learning and effectively measure school performance.”