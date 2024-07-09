Man pleads guilty to storing nine homemade ‘zip’ guns in his flat

A man has pleaded guilty to keeping nine homemade “zip” guns and bullets in his hall and TV unit.

Salvatore Lupe, 38, was charged with three firearm offences after a police raid on his home in Benview Street, Glasgow.

The High Court in Glasgow heard nine “zip” type guns were recovered by Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Intelligence Unit on October 20 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition, namely a quantity of .22 and .308 bullets.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told the court the weapons with a “homemade appearance” were discovered in Lupe’s hallway and TV unit.

The advocate depute told the court the weapons may have been stored as part of organised crime, but said there were “no direct links”.

A zip gun is a type of improvised or home-made firearm.

Lupe’s defence agent Murdo Macleod KC said the firearms were being stored for a friend.

He said: “Although he knew they were firearms, he did not know how to use them. He did not interfere with these weapons at all.

“His fingerprints and DNA were not found but he accepts that he agreed to store them.”

Mr Macleod said: “Mr Lupe’s position is that these firearms were in possession of a friend of his.

“The friend was a man that Mr Lupe had known for many years previously and (the friend) had fell on hard times. Mr Lupe understood his friend had drug and alcohol issues and mental health issues as well.”

He said the friend had been made homeless and had asked had asked to store the firearms at Lupe’s home temporarily.

Mr Macleod said: “Mr Lupe took the view that they would be safer in his possession rather than in various hostels around Glasgow. He agreed to allow these firearms to stay in his house.

“They were there for a few months and they remained untouched.”

He added: “Police interviewed him and they asked where these firearms came from. He cooperated with the police. He told the police they came from his friend. The police confirmed that (the friend) had committed suicide using a firearm.”

Lord Colbeck set the sentencing for August 13 and remanded Lupe remanded in custody.