Man arrested after baby found dead in central London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was found dead in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Taviton Street, in the Euston area, shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a “concern for welfare”.

Staff from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was found dead.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Met said inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death were continuing.

The child’s age is not yet known.