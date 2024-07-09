‘Good Samaritan’ murder accused ‘did not intend to harm anyone’ in wedding fight

A man accused of murdering a “Good Samaritan” who was run over as he stopped to help a stranger during a wedding brawl told a court he had no intention of harming anyone and simply wanted to protect his family.

Hassan Jhangur had armed himself with a knife when he turned up at a house in Sheffield where one of his sisters, Amaani Jhangur, was celebrating her marriage to Hasan Khan earlier that day.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Jhangur hit five people with his car, including his mother Ambreen and older sister Nafeesa, who he said he had gone to help during the incident on the morning of December 27 2023.

Chris Marriott, 46, who was out for a walk and had stopped to help Nafeesa Jhangur as she lay on the floor following an argument, was killed instantly.

Jurors have heard Jhangur, 24, then got out of the car and attacked his new brother-in-law Hasan Khan with the knife.

Amaani Jhangur had fallen out with her family about the wedding and they did not attend, but her mother and sister Nafeesa later turned up at the Khans’ house and started throwing items onto the driveway.

The court has heard an argument between these women and the Khan family led to Nafeesa Jhangur falling to the floor.

Mr Marriott was out for a walk when he stopped to help, and was one of a group of people hit by Jhangur as he drove onto the street “at some speed”.

Prosecutors say Jhangur first hit Hasan Khan’s father Riasat Khan, who was sent “cartwheeling” over the bonnet, before “driving right over” Mr Marriott and Nafeesa Jhangur.

He also collided with his mother Ambreen Jhangur and Alison Norris, a passing off-duty midwife.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Jhangur said the family had concerns about Hasan Khan “controlling” Amaani Jhangur, and claimed he had been “abusive” about the other Jhangur sisters during a phone call leading up to the wedding.

The defendant said he had called Hasan Khan to “confront him”, telling jurors: “I was angry, I was upset because the words he used were very inappropriate.

Chris Marriott died when he was hit by a vehicle that then ploughed into a crowd during a disturbance last December (Handout/PA)

“I told him to back off because it started to get out of hand with him controlling Amaani and using sexual slurs towards my other sisters.

“We were all concerned for Amaani’s mental health. He was kicking off a lot and he said: ‘Nafeesa’s going to be dead today.’”

Jhangur said that on the afternoon of the wedding day he was woken up by members of his family “screaming and shouting” that “they’ve hit Nafeesa”.

He told the court: “I panicked. I’m shocked, I’m concerned for my sister’s safety. I thought: I’ll need to protect her.”

Jhangur said he got dressed and got a knife to take to the scene, telling jurors he took the weapon because he thought there would be other Khan male relatives there.

“I had a gut feeling that if males are involved I’m going to be outmanned,” he told jurors.

“My mind was just blank, I was just focusing on getting to the scene.”

Asked if he intended to kill or cause serious harm to anybody, Jhangur replied: “Not at all.”

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but the jury was told he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

He has pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies perverting the course of justice. The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

The trial continues.